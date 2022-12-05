Governor Kim Reynolds has given notice of a new district associate judge position created in Judicial Sub-District 8A.
The District 8A Judicial Nominating Commission, comprised of five elected attorneys and five governor-appointed citizens and the senior judge in the district, who acts as chairperson, will be interviewing candidates to fill this new position.
The Judicial Sub-District Nominating Commission for 8A met Friday, Dec. 2, to outline procedures and timelines to fill the vacancy. Applications will be accepted from Monday, Dec. 5, until Friday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. Any interested and eligible attorney (as defined by Sections 1 and 7 of 2022 Iowa Acts chapter 1033) is encouraged to apply.
The District Associate Judge will cover associate level juvenile cases and other work as assigned by the chief judge. On-call coverage is also part of the workload. Counties of coverage are anticipated to be Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Poweshiek and Washington.
The following are the commission members: District Judge Joel Yates, chairperson; Paul Gandy, Fairfield; Steve Berger, Wellman; Bryan Goldsmith, Ottumwa; James Box, Bloomfield; Katie Mitchell, Washington; Jennifer Main, Oskaloosa; Joanne Reed, Fairfield; Marla Ross; and Jason Summers, Albia.
Gandy, Goldsmith, Mitchell and Reed are elected attorneys, and Berger, Box, Main, Ross and Summers are commissioners appointed by Gov. Reynolds.
The Judicial Nominating Commission has established procedures for filling the position of district associate court judge in Judicial District 8A, and the Supreme Court of Iowa has adopted an application to be completed by each person who wishes to apply for nomination to be a district associate court judge.
Copies of the application can be obtained from the District Court Administrator’s Office for the Eighth Judicial District at 333 North Court St., Ottumwa, by emailing cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov, by calling 1-641-684-6502, ext. 610, or by going to the Commission website at iowajnc.gov/district-commissions. Applicants are directed to email their completed applications and writing samples to cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov, mail or personally deliver to the District Court Administrator’s Office for the Eighth Judicial District.
All applications must be received by the Court Administrator’s office no later than Friday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. No late applications will be accepted. The names of the applicants will be made available to the public after the deadline for filing applications. Applicants must be members of the Iowa Bar, a resident of the sub-district of the court to which they are nominated or in a contiguous county to the judicial election district to which the nominee is nominated, and shall be of such age that they will be able to serve an initial and one regular term of office before reaching the age of 72 years.
All valid applications will be considered. However, if there are more applicants than can be effectively interviewed, the commission may elect to screen the applicants and interview less than all. The selected applicants will be given an opportunity to appear before the entire Judicial Nominating Commission for a personal interview on Dec. 20 at the Keokuk County Courthouse in Sigourney. The applicants’ submissions and materials shall be open to the public. Applicant interviews shall also be open. The public will be allowed to observe and listen but not interact. Commission deliberations and voting will not be open to the public.
Prior to the interviews, the public will be permitted to submit comments or recommendations regarding the qualifications of an applicant to the District Court Administrator’s Office for the Eighth Judicial District or by emailing cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov. The Commission will submit the names of two nominees to Gov. Reynolds, who will then appoint one to fill the vacancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.