OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District over the past year has tended to the needs of its special education students, but felt there might have been a shortcoming when it came to preparation for life after high school.
As a result, the district continues to fine tune its Transition Alliance Program.
The program, created about a year ago in conjunction with Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, has about 80 students, and aims to address the needs of those students not only in an educational setting, but also independent living, vocational training and post-secondary education. No stone is left unturned, and district officials talked about the program during Monday's school board meeting.
"I start serving students as soon as they're 14, and I can follow them until they're 25," said Erin Hinebaugh, the district's TAP coordinator. "I'm here at the high school, so students get individualized attention, and I'm able to see them weekly. But I also try to get to Gateway High School once a week."
TAP provides year-round support, Hinebaugh said, but the program goes beyond just job-seeking, though that is a big part of it. TAP allows students to take their driver's permit test without going to the Department of Motor Vehicles office.
"So students can actually come with me to study, and they can take the test up to once per day," she said. "And it doesn't matter how many times it takes them. I print out their certificate, they go to the driver's license station to make their appointments, and they can get their permit. We've had 13 students actually get that this year."
TAP members have taken several tours of various businesses, ranging from the school district itself to department stores and hospitality. TAP aims to provide workplace-readiness skills, as well as skills like working in a team environment. The program has a close correlation with Iowa Job Corps.
"We've tried to go on at least one tour a month," Hinebaugh said. "Self-advocacy is a pretty big thing we work on a lot, understanding yourself and how to interact with the world."
Hinebaugh said a transition fair the program held in December was a success, and area schools and families were asked to participate. One family came from as far away as Newton, she said. Several area businesses were involved as well, ranging from the medical field to 10-15 Transit.
Some students have been able to secure paid positions at various businesses, Hinebaugh said.
The program also took another step forward recently when it hired a job coach, who aims to help create contacts, assists students in filling out job applications and other tasks.
"That's been huge for us," Hinebaugh said. "Some of our students that we have will never be able to work on their own, so they will need a job coach for life. Our job coach is always able to provide transportation for the students to and from where they're going."
Mike Stiemsma, the district's special education coordinator, said Hinebaugh "removes barriers for employability for students that could be getting ready for college."
"For some students, it's job experiences to learn what they don't want to do," he said. "Is there a better time than when you're in high school to learn that working with preschoolers is not your thing? And then we can help steer kids in different directions.
"I think the partnership with Job Corps is incredible," he said. "We've got an amazing resource right in our backyard. It's a great opportunity for students to get a quasi-college feel while they're learning different vocational skills."
Board member Brian Jones, who has a child with a disability, commended Hinebaugh and Stiemsma for starting the program.
"When my son graduated, he was unsure of the opportunities that were out there, and it's great that you guys are here to bring light to the parents that we can offer these programs," Jones said. "I think what we see a lot of in a lot of different places is that people don't have anybody to advocate for them anymore once they reach adulthood.
"That's huge that a person can advocate for them because so many things can happen to them and they just slip through the cracks."
Stiemsma said there are many entities that deserve credit for the program being successful.
"We have a really strong relationship with our special education teachers, and it all flows together," he said. "The other piece is getting our community to be involved with giving opportunities for our students. It's been moving how much the Ottumwa community embraces creating opportunities. Through TAP, we've been able to build more relationships with our local employers to do good things for kids."
In other business:
— The school district is aiming to create an alumni hall of fame, which is different than the athletic hall of fame created a few years ago. Inductees will likely be recognized at the same time as the athletic hall-of-famers, superintendent Mike McGrory said.
"We felt like we had so many amazing alumni that have accomplished so much," he said. "It just makes sense to start recognizing those accomplishments. And when you can have some of those alumni come in and speak to students, it has an impact."
— McGrory said the number of graduates this year ticked up to 328, saying "it's at least 40 to 45 students more than any year we've had in the last five years."
"That's exciting, and it also probably speaks to what we're going to see as far as graduation rates, and the many different pathways for students to be successful in high school," he said. Seventy-seven students from Gateway High School graduated.
— The district is also set to embark on landscaping improvements at Horace Mann and Eisenhower elementaries, Evans Middle School, the high school and Gateway. The total cost is expected to be just over $150,000.
