Join in the fun as the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents “Divas Who Dish” at Bridge View Center on Saturday, April 2 at 6 p.m.
Some of Ottumwa’s best lady cooks will offer samples of their favorite recipes. Enjoy your fill of their delicacies while participating in the Silent and Live Auction, a “Heads or Tails” game and the ever popular “Wine Pull.” A cash bar will also be available.
Divas who will serve you to date include Balba Chiapa, Mandy Walker, Ashleigh Vivian, Cherielynn Westrich, Brenda Anderson, Melissa Childs, Addy and Ellie Yates, Sandra Pope, Betty Ramirez, Sandra Thorne, Andrea Edge, Amy Nossaman and Kaitlyn Noal.
The Divas will be judged in Pre-Dining, Entrée and Dessert categories. The team of judges for the evening include Mark Fisher, Heather Nelson and Taylor Thornsberry. Attendees will select the People’s Choice award.
Items for the Silent Auction will be open for bidding upon arrival (be sure to check out the Blue Line Drawing). Auction items are available now for viewing at the Symphony website: ottumwasymphonyrochestra.net. Some items will be featured on the Symphony’s Facebook. All bidding will occur the evening of the event.
Live Auction items include a chef’s table for eight at Bridge View Center; a round of golf with five-time Ottumwa City Champion Dusty Stewart at the beautiful grounds of The Club. Dusty won Ottumwa city titles in 2004, 2005, 2012, 2020 and 2021. The Club is sponsoring carts and green fees at no cost for a group of up to three (date and time determined by winner bidder); and Wine among the Roses, where you enjoy a summer or fall evening among the roses. You and up to nine of your friends will be treated to fantastic wine tasting and food pairing in a gorgeous garden setting, sponsored by the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Guild.
Also included in the Live Auction will be “Food, Fun, and Fish if You Wish” for 12 that includes BBQ, fishing and kayaking by Patty and Alan Babb, sponsored by North Hy-Vee. A disc golf package will be auctioned off for a party of four (date and time determined by the winning bidder), and a disc golf basket, bag, four disc golf discs and a two hour lesson from seven-time Iowa State Champion and Iowa Disc Hall of Famer Bob Kramer, who has also qualified for the 2022 Disc Golf National Tournament.
Advance tickets are $20 and are available from any of the Divas at Bridge View Center or online at ottumwasymphonyorchestra.net. Tickets at the door are $25. For more information or questions, contact Cara Galloway at galloway.cara@gmail.com or 515-509-3745 or Barb Sasseen at bake4692@gmail.com or 641-777-5604.
All profits from the “Divas Who Dish” event go to support activities of the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, proudly serving Ottumwa by presenting seven concerts annually.