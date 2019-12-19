OTTUMWA — A copy of a reprimand against an employee of Horace Mann Elementary School showed it was prepared after the employee reported an instance of suspected child abuse to the Department of Human Services.
Iowa law forbids employers from taking any “retaliatory action” against employees for good-faith reports of suspected abuse. School employees, as mandatory reporters, are also legally obligated to report potentially abusive situations.
The school district has repeatedly denied the reprimand was issued.
“There was no reprimand,” said Nicole Kooiker, district superintendent. “There has not been a reprimand.”
Kooiker said reprimands are not official unless all relevant parties sign. The document provided to the Courier has no signatures on it. The employee said they did not sign because they felt the allegations contained within were unfounded.
Kooiker said the document provided to the Courier, which is the same document provided to the county attorney’s office, was a draft of a potential reprimand.
However, the document’s subject line is titled “Written Reprimand,” and it opens with the sentence, “This is a formal written reprimand that will be placed in your personnel file.” The fact it was given to the employee also suggests it was not a work in progress.
The document outlines a series of incidents that led to its issue. It states the family the employee suspected of abusive behavior filed a formal complaint with the district before the employee’s report to DHS, accusing the employee of “harassment/bullying.”
One of the issues that sparked conflict was the employee’s concern with the parents’ request that their child not be given snacks or meals at school.
The document goes on to state the employee filed the report with DHS after the child’s brother claimed to have seen her eating food out of the garbage at home. Another Horace Mann employee observed the child eating crumbs off the floor.
According to court documents, this caused the recipient of the reprimand to suspect the parents were denying the child food as a form of discipline. Those documents also say the employee had suspected domestic violence in the home for some time before this incident.
The employee filed a report with DHS Nov. 18. The reprimand states the child’s eating pattern was observed “as early as September.”
After a DHS employee arrived at the family’s home to conduct an investigation Nov. 20, the child’s parents filed a second formal complaint with the district, accusing the employee of “targeting and retaliation.” The reprimand suggests the employee filed the report with DHS as retaliation for the first complaint of bullying and harassment.
The school district opened an internal investigation of the matter. This investigation concluded the charge of bullying was “unfounded,” and the charge of retaliation to be “founded.” This was included in the reprimand and issued to the employee Dec. 9.
A sentence near the end of the document reads: “This letter is a formal notification that your treatment towards this family was unacceptable.”
The employee brought the reprimand and the issue to the attention of the county attorney’s office late last week. The county requested a temporary injunction be issued against the district to stop any disciplinary actions from being taken against the employee. Judge Shawn Showers approved the injunction and a formal notice was served to the district office Dec. 16.
Court documents prepared by the county point to two laws that make the reprimand unjustified. The first states that mandatory reporters who fail to report suspected abuse can face criminal prosecution. The second states employers cannot punish an employee for reporting suspected abuse in good faith.
After a private meeting between the school district and the county, the county filed to have the injunction dissolved.
County Attorney Reuben Neff said the district’s issue of the reprimand was mistaken, but based on misunderstanding. He said the misunderstanding arose from the district’s lack of access to the findings of an ongoing DHS investigation.
After being contacted Thursday, the district said it would provide a written statement on the matter. It had not arrived by press time.