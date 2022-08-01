BLAKESBURG – Late July is typically known as the “Dog Days of Summer.” For participants in the Blakesburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, the dog days of summer came on Friday as Jane Lechner, a Heartland Humane Society board member, brought two furry friends to the library.
Sibling Aussie pups Violet and Honey were a big hit with the program participants. Lechner shared information about the shelter, and program participants were able to cuddle and pet the pups, take them for a walk, and give donations to the shelter that were collected during the summer reading program. The library collected kitty litter, dog and cat food, and numerous toys and balls for cats and dogs. A donor gave $100 to Heartland Humane Society, representing one cent for every minute read.
Library director Cheryl Talbert thought that summer reading program participants would be encouraged to read more if they knew more time reading would result in more money for the animal shelter.
“Our program helped children avoid the summer slide that can be seen with months away from school,” she said. “This year we also had six adults sign up for the summer reading program, and are tracking their minutes, too.”
Lechner told those attending the program that Heartland Humane is currently home to 47 dogs and 30 cats that are looking for a “fur-ever” home. The shelter serves southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri and generally takes in dogs and cats, but has also accepted other animals in rare cases.
“We get a lot of animal control animals brought to us. We have had deer, rabbits, chickens, a Guinea pig and even a Gila monster that was brought to us. We drew the line at the Gila monster,” she added.
Dogs are separated into three different buildings depending on their size. Each day it takes a lot of work to take the dogs outside, feed them and clean their kennels. Two full-time and seven part-time employees make up the shelter staff, but volunteers and board members pitch in to help. Volunteers must be 16 years or older to work on their own, but younger volunteers can work with animals if a parent accompanies them.
Heartland Humane has a foster program for individuals to foster dogs, and even has a foster-to-own program. Before any animal is placed with a potential new owner, the shelter makes sure the adoptive family and the animal will be a good fit and does a background check on the potential owner. Lechner noted that it is the animal that makes the final choice in whether it is going to go home with a new owner.
For those interested in adopting an animal, she said all the animals are spayed or neutered, and all of them will be treated for fleas and be up to date on their shots. The staff also works with dogs to make sure they are potty trained and used to walking on a leash. Lechner said the shortest time an animal has been with the shelter was one day.
“We had one that went out the same day it came in, but we have also had some that have been with us for a year.”
She noted that in those cases, they switch animals with another shelter so the pets can be introduced to other families or individuals looking to adopt a pet.
As a non-profit, no-kill shelter, Heartland Humane Society is always in need of dog and cat food, kitty litter, pet toys and money to help offset feeding and veterinarian fees. Lechner said the shelter generally averages 30 new animals a month.
Puppies Violet and Honey were very well-behaved dogs during their visit to the library. Lechner noted that some shelter dogs have the potential to be therapy dogs or good reading partners. Talbert added that reading to an animal is a good way for a young reader to improve their skills and build confidence in their ability.
“Animals are just happy to spend time with you and don’t care if you mispronounce words, so they are great reading buddies,” Lechner said.
Heartland Humane Society is located at 314 Fox Sauk Road in Ottumwa and is open to the public from 12-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
