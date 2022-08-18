OTTUMWA — The Heartland Humane Society will be hosting the Dog Paddle at The Beach on Sunday, August 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Cost for admission is a donation to the Humane Society, pet food and shelter supplies.
Attendees should bring proof of rabies vaccination and tag. Dogs must be at least 6 months old. Dogs must be on a leash. Remember to bring a towel.
Shelter dogs are available to swim with, if interested in doing so call the shelter at 641-682-1228.
