CENTERVILLE — Those interested in local history and preservation will have the opportunity to virtually tour Drake Hall, a historical focal point of the Centerville community.
Viewers can virtually tour Drake Hall with owners Kyle Shiroma and Gerhard Spillmann, along with Iowa State University Museums staff, in two parts. Part one of the tour is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. CST. Part two will take place Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. CST.
Drake Hall, formerly The Shoppes at Bradley Hall, was purchased by Shiroma and Spillmann in December 2021. The couple plan to restore and preserve Drake Hall to its original state.
The home was previously owned by the late Morgan E. Cline, philanthropist, entrepreneur and advertising executive from Centerville. Cline transformed the Bradley home into The Shoppes at Bradley Hall, which permanently closed in May 2021.
Des Moines based architects Wetherell & Gage designed the home in 1908 for the Bradley family with influences from the Arts and Crafts Movement and Japanese design aesthetics popularized after the St. Louis World’s Fair. The Gilded Age home draws parallels to the permanent collection at the University Museums of Iowa State University, which will provide access to the virtual tour.
The virtual tour will be broadcasted at youtube.com/c/ISUMuseums.
