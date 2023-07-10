OTTUMWA — On Thursday, officers from the Ottumwa Police Department, Wapello County Sheriff’s Department, and the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 515 Ray St. regarding a drug investigation.
During the search, officers found distribution quantities of marijuana, THC concentrates, and items consistent with the distribution of drugs. Controlled substances were also found inside the bedroom of a juvenile also residing at the residence.
On Monday at approximately 1:49 a.m., Ottumwa police officers obtained another search warrant for the same address to look for the suspect in this case. Police arrested the suspect, 45-year-old Tyson Michael Faoro, on the following charges:
— Distribution of a Controlled Substance to a Person Under Age 18, a Class “B” Felony
— Use of Person Under Age 18 In Drug Trade, a Class “C” Felony
— Class "D" felonies for Possession with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana, (within a 1000 feet of a school), Possession with the Intent to Deliver THC Extracts and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp
Faoro is being held in the Wapello County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
