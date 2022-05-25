The Druzilla Clark Educators’ Foundation held its awards banquet Friday, May 13.
After a brief informational meeting at the Elm Grove School, located on the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, the festivities continued at the Fairfield Golf and Country Club. Dinner was served to first-year teachers, as well as the Teacher of the Year recipients for both the Cardinal and Fairfield Community School Districts. The evening culminated with monetary awards of $29,000 and certificates presented to 15 teachers by Superintendents Joel Pederson from Cardinal and Laurie Noll from Fairfield.
Druzilla Clark taught in both school districts, getting her start at the age of 18 at the Elm Grove School in 1924. Druzilla made a lasting impact on one of her students, who wanted to give back to education in her honor. The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, started the Druzilla Clark Foundation six years ago. To-date, the foundation has awarded nearly $200,000 total to both districts.
If someone is interested in getting involved with this worthwhile cause, visit dclarkfoundation.org and ask for an informational brochure.