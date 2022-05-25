Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.