OTTUMWA — Prescribed Films has announced Duane Whitaker will join Naomi Grossman and Debbie Rochon as headlining celebrity guests at Halloweenapalooza 2022 from Oct. 7-8 at the Bridge View Center.
Whitaker has spent the last 30 years as one of Hollywood's most entertaining actors. Whitaker is most recognized as Maynard, the sadistic pawn shop owner, in Pulp Fiction. Some of his very early television credits include Highway to Heaven, Rosanne and Quantum Leap. Whitaker has appeared in over sixty feature films, and in the horror genre, he has anchored a large part of his work.
Whitaker has been a part of no less than eight horror franchises, including “Tales from the Hood,” Rob Zombie's “Devil's Rejects” and “Halloween 2,” “Children of the Corn: Genesis,” “Puppetmaster 5,” “Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3,” and “From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money,” which he also co-wrote.
Grossman is best known as the first crossover character, the fan-favorite “Pepper,” on FX’s hit anthology series “American Horror Story: Asylum” and “American Horror Story: Freak Show.” She also appeared as a new character, the Satanist Samantha Crowe in the eighth season, “Apocalypse,” as well as Rabid Ruth in the spin-off series “American Horror Stories.”
The “90s Scream Queen” of the decade, Rochon’s credits include “Abducted 2: The Reunion,” “Axe to Grind” and several of Lloyd Kaufman’s Troma Productions, most notably “Terror Firmer” and “Tromeo & Juliet.” She has appeared on the cover of Fangoria, Rue Morgue, Vampirella Magazine and others. Rochon also recently made her directorial debut with the film “Model Hunger.”
Now in its twelfth year, Halloweenapalooza is Iowa’s premier horror film showcase created by horror filmmakers for horror fans. In addition to the film festival which features talented works from around the world, the event includes vendors, panels, a ghost hunt, showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and more.
Tickets, including special VIP packages, are on sale now at halloweenapalooza.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.