OTTUMWA — Early voting is open and being encouraged for the upcoming primary election scheduled for June 2.
Brian Morgan is running for a county supervisor seat, Don Phillips and Kelly Feikert are running for sheriff, and Kelly Spurgeon is running for auditor.
In the interest of public safety and as COVID-19 cases rise, Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon has been stressing for residents to cast absentee ballots by mail. Ballots were mailed out Thursday, and Spurgeon encourages residents to check their mail for them.
Spurgeon said ballots are only mailed out to voters who have requested them in writing to be mailed. Residents are welcome to call the auditor’s office at (641) 683-0020 and request them to be mailed to them at their preferred address.
Forms can be also accessed on the Wapello County website, https://wapellocounty.org, or written on a standard piece of paper that includes a name, address, mailing address if different than the home address, party affiliation, a date and signature.
For the primary election, Spurgeon reminds voters they must choose a political party on the request form in order to receive the correct ballot.
Absentee voters are also reminded they will need to provide a personal identification number (PIN) when voting absentee either in person or by mail. That PIN will most likely be their Iowa driver’s license number or their Iowa non-operator’s ID number. If a voter does not have either of those, the voter should have been sent a PIN in December from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
Currently, Spurgeon said residents will still be able to pursue in-person absentee voting at the courthouse May 4.
“If the courthouse is still closed we will have voters call our office and we would bring a ballot to them in the lobby or they could vote in their car,” Spurgeon said, “if the courthouse is open then they would come to our office and vote like they normally would.”
Requests may be submitted now. Absentee requests to vote by mail must be received in the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. May 22. For more information, contact Spurgeon at the office or by email at kspurgeon@wapellocounty.org.