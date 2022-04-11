The congregations of the Avery Methodist, Monroe County Brethren and Pleasant Corners Baptist churches will hold a combined Easter Son Rise service at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The program includes a “Hammer and Nails” devotional by Lyle Collins, special music by Richard Coop, Sandy Marshall and Dave Shafer and the Easter message by Pastor Burdell Hensley.
A breakfast will be served following the service. All are invited to join us for this special celebration at the Avery Methodist Church, located at 101 N Main Street in New Sharon.