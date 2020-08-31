OTTUMWA — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont is moving to a hybrid format at its junior-senior high school, the district announced Monday. The format begins with school on Tuesday.
The move comes as multiple students are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and after one student in the building tested positive.
District-wide as of Monday afternoon there was one student who has tested positive, four students awaiting their rest results, and 31 students under quarantine, according to the district. There have been 13 staff test positive, two staff tests pending and 10 staff under quarantine.
In a letter from the district’s superintendent Scott Williamson dated Monday, beginning Tuesday the district will split its student body in half to lessen the number of students in the school buildings each day.
Students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will be in group A. Students with last names beginning with the letters L through Z will be in group B.
The hybrid schedule is expected to run from Sept. 1-11, with the district re-evaluating whether to continue by Sept. 9.
The hybrid model was detailed in the district’s return to learn plan, available on its website.
There were nine new cases of the COVID-19 disease in Wapello County, moving the county to 132 active cases, according to state data.
At 10 a.m. Monday, data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health has had 1,084 cases of the disease since the pandemic began, up from 1,075 one day prior.
In that time span, there were 43 new residents that were tested, according to the data. The 14-day positivity rate in Wapello County, according to state data, is 13.4%.
There were two new cases each in Appanoose, Monroe and Davis counties on Monday. There were no new cases reported in Jefferson and Van Buren counties.
The state added 611 cases of the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus. There were two new deaths, 135 new recoveries and 3,222 new individuals tested according to the change in state data over the 24-hour period.
The state requires a 10% absentee rate and a 14-day positivity rate higher than 15% in order to be able to receive a waiver to switch to virtual instruction. Districts in a county with a higher than 20% positivity rate can request a waiver regardless of their absentee rate.
The top-five counties in Iowa in terms of cases added on Monday were Johnson (120), Polk (97), Scott (33), Woodbury (31), and Black Hawk (26).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.