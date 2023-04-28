EDDYVILLE — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School will be holding its senior Rocket Launch on Wednesday, with 26 businesses from the area attending and conducting interviews with high school seniors.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. and be held in both the large gym and small gym at the school.
There also will be up to a dozen colleges as part of the college fair that goes with the event. Last year, approximately 10 job offers were made following the event.
The large gym will have the interview sessions and the college fair will be in the small gym; sophomores and juniors will be able to attend the college fair.
Each senior will sign up for a minimum of three interviews with businesses throughout the afternoon, with the interviews lasting 10 minutes. The event benefits both students who plan on attending college after high school, as well as those entering the workforce upon graduation.
Among the businesses taking part in the Sinclair Tractor, Vaughn Automotive, Musco Lighting, Norris Asphalt Paving Company, Wapello County Sheriff's Office, several county health providers, Farm Bureau Insurance, Vermeer, Ajinomoto and others. Some businesses are actively hiring.
College in attendance are Indian Hills Community College, William Penn University, Southwestern Community College, Iowa Central Community College, Iowa Western Community College, Mercy College of Health Sciences, Grand View University, Central College, Graceland University, Simpson College and Army.
For more information, contact EBF junior high/senior high counselor Amy Spurgeon at amy.spurgeon@rocketsk12.org, or at (641) 969-4288.
