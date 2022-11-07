Eddyville Dunes Sand Prairie in Mahaska County is one of the 99 county parks featured in a new effort by the state of Iowa to encourage residents and visitors alike to explore Iowa’s outdoors.
The “99 Counties, 99 Parks” initiative highlights the wide array of recreational activities the state has to offer within its county parks.
The Mahaska County Conservation Board invites the public to visit the Eddyville Dunes Sand Prairie from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 to learn about the park’s history, unique natural features and restoration progress. Mahaska County Conservation staff will be on site to provide information and to answer questions.
Visitors can park in the parking lot located at 901 Merino Ave. For more information, contact the Mahaska County Conservation Board at 641-673-9327.
“Iowa’s county parks are great places to feed your sense of adventure,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. “We have an abundance of natural beauty in this state, and we’re thrilled to issue an invitation for people to experience it firsthand. I know my family will be outside exploring all our county parks have to offer this summer, so I hope my fellow Iowans will join us.”
The “99 counties, 99 Parks” initiative features one county conservation-managed park in each of Iowa’s 99 counties. Families are encouraged to visit traveliowa.com/99parks to browse parks by interest (or view all 99) and find the parks that best fit their needs. In addition to traditional activities like fishing, boating and hiking, the list includes parks with golf courses, archery ranges, disc golf courses, observation towers, eco-cruises, Olympic-sized swimming pools and luxury cabins.
Families are encouraged to download the “99 Counties, 99 Parks” Family Fun Guide. Available on the “99 Counties, 99 Parks” website, the guide features a variety of activities, including recipes, a scavenger hunt and art projects, as well as information on geocaching and creating nature sculptures.
Participants can track their visits to the featured parks on the “99 Counties, 99 Parks” checklist. Many of the parks also include “selfie stands” where visitors can take photos and share their experiences on social media using #ThisIsIowa or #99parks.
