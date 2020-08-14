OTTUMWA — There were eight new cases of the COVID-19 disease in Wapello County, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Meanwhile, the state added 672 new cases of the disease while 5,532 new tests were recorded.
There were also 10 new deaths reported in the state. Those 10 included the three deaths Wapello County Public Health officials announced Thursday: one person between 18- and 40-years-old, and two people between 61- and 80-years-old.
Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson and Van Buren each saw their total number of COVID-19 cases increase by one on Friday morning.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health continues to lag in counting the long-term care outbreak at Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa. Officials there on Thursday confirmed that since their outbreak began, 35 residents and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. So far, two staff members have recovered and three residents have died.
According to the state’s data, Wapello County has dipped below triple figures for the number of active case counts. As of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 97 active cases in Wapello County.