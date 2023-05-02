Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Clear skies. Low near 35F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.