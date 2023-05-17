The internship program to create EMS workers later this summer is seeking applicants from Wapello County.
The program, a consortium between Wapello, Davis, Appanoose and Van Buren counties, as well as Indian Hills Community College, is for students ages 17-24 and will pay $12 per hour. The goal of the program is to have a total of 16 interns from the counties.
During the paid summer internship, which begins after the school year is over, interns will take a state-certified EMT course while completing health care exploration. Also during the internship, there is lab work and clinical hours at local hospitals and ambulance services. During the program, interns will also receive information about other careers in the health care field, particular EMS and paramedic levels.
The internships June 1-Aug. 12.
Participants that successfully complete the program by successfully completing the EMS course and taking NREMT testing will be given a $500 bonus.
Applications are available at www.wapelloready.org/emsintern. Applications are due by noon Friday.
