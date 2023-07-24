OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors is expected to have a discussion on a resolution that would arguably change the face of emergency management services in the county.
The resolution seeks to make EMS an essential service, something that has grown in the state recently. Making EMS an essential service would have to be voted on, but it also would guarantee an ambulance shows up for a medical call.
County officials have lamented about the lack of EMS personnel as part of a national shortage, even though the county took steps in conjunction with Indian Hills Community College and three other counties this summer to begin an internship program that would train EMTs and other medical personnel.
EMS as an essential service has grown in popularity as well, as voters in five counties last November approved it. Such a measure, which allows the county to levy up to $0.75 per $1,000 of valuation, would need to pass with 60% of the vote.
Recently, supervisors Brian Morgan and Bryan Ziegler haven't given full-throated support for EMS as an essential service, but Morgan said "I think it would be a last-case scenario."
"It is adding to that tax base," he said during the supervisors' meeting June 27. "A lot of the services Ottumwa Regional Health Center does provide, but if it gets down to a situation where we need it, or looks like we might, it's something we're really going to have to explain to the voters what that money is going to be.
"It's a long process. You can't just throw something like that on the ballot. You have to have everything in a row."
Ziegler, who serves on the county's rural volunteer fire department, saw the service as a throwback to the past.
"Some of the small towns in Wapello County in the past had ambulance services that they were able to run, and that's not so much the case anymore," he said, also during the June 27 meeting. "Perhaps it's just a matter of helping them to achieve what they used to have. That's the intent."
The opportunity to make it an essential service stems from a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2021, giving counties additional funding sources for EMS.
The resolution needs to go through three readings before it can be adopted.
In other business:
— Several changes of employment and new hires are expected to be approved in the Wapello County Sheriff's Office, as well as hires in the recorder's office and attorney's office.
— The supervisors are expected to appoint Jim Cutsforth to the Wapello County Veterans Affairs Commission.
