U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has announced her office will be holding traveling office hours in every county throughout the state during the month of May.
Representatives from Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties throughout May to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues and other federal programs. Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.
Constituents seeking assistance with federal agencies who are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at ernst.senate.gov.
Appanoose County
9-10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10
Drake Public Library, 115 Drake Ave., Centerville
Davis County
10:45-11:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 10
Davis County Courthouse, 100 Courthouse Square, Bloomfield
Jefferson County
10:15-11:15 a.m., Thursday, May 11
Fairfield City Hall, 118 North Main St.
Monroe County
1:45-2:45 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023
Albia City Hall, 120 South A St.
Van Buren County
12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Keosauqua City Hall, 201 Main St.
Wapello County
12-1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023
Ottumwa City Hall, 105 3rd St. East
