U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has announced her office will be holding traveling office hours in every county throughout the state during the month of May.

Representatives from Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties throughout May to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues and other federal programs. Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

Constituents seeking assistance with federal agencies who are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at ernst.senate.gov.

Appanoose County

9-10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10

Drake Public Library, 115 Drake Ave., Centerville

Davis County

10:45-11:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 10

Davis County Courthouse, 100 Courthouse Square, Bloomfield

Jefferson County

10:15-11:15 a.m., Thursday, May 11

Fairfield City Hall, 118 North Main St.

Monroe County

1:45-2:45 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023

Albia City Hall, 120 South A St.

Van Buren County

12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Keosauqua City Hall, 201 Main St.

Wapello County

12-1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023

Ottumwa City Hall, 105 3rd St. East

