BLOOMFIELD — Opera star and Centerville native Simon Estes is bringing his Roots and Wings tour to Bloomfield this month.
The performance, set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, will feature Estes along with tenor James Thompson and Jodi Goble, accompanist. Two high school choirs will also be performing: the Davis County High School choir under the direction of Christopher Gingrich and the Van Buren County High School choir with Tracy Shaw as director.
Estes will perform eight or nine of his songs with music from the others interspersed throughout the afternoon. Thompson, from Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, will also perform at least three pieces, with each high school choir performing four songs.
The concert will be held in the gym of Davis County High School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at the DCHS office, the Bloomfield Democrat, and the First Iowa State Bank in Keosauqua. The event is partially funded by the Davis County Community Foundation, the Van Buren County Foundation and the Hoaglin Foundation.