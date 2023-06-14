OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education voted unanimously to increase the number of extra-curricular activities at Evans Middle School during Monday's meeting at Career Campus.
District officials cited the positive elements to more choices — specifically a higher grade-point average, better attendance and a sense of belonging — associated with extra-curricular activities as part of their reasoning.
But, the district is also looking to shore up a "disconnected" feeling between youth sports and middle school. The middle school will be offering multiple activities starting next year, including summer running, soccer, baseball, softball, swimming, tennis, dance and bowling. At Ottumwa High School, a BBQ Club will be formed.
"We've been really talking about how we can fill our gaps in athletics and activities for all levels, and offer more to our students with the knowledge that if we get more of our kids involved in activities, they're going to have a better experience in school," superintendent Mike McGrory said. "There's details we still need to work out, but this is a huge step for our district."
Activities director Brandon Brooks used the wrestling program as an example of what the district wants several other sports to look like.
"It's probably one of the best examples of a comprehensive program that we have," he said. "Our high school coaches are pretty heavily involved in the youth program, all the way through middle school and up through the varsity level.
"That's kind of the idea."
Brooks ran numbers pointing to the results of participating in an activity: students missed 38% fewer days of school and GPAs were 20% higher than those who weren't involved.
"In girls soccer, 84% of those who played played nothing else, and 81% of boys who played boys soccer played nothing else," Brooks said. "So it made us look back and see some areas where we can create opportunities for students sooner. And the middle school has a lot of opportunity for that."
Board member Brian Jones pointed to the rise of archery as one of the successes for an inclusive sport. Though not sanctioned by either the IGHSAU or IAHSAA, archery has provided another option for kids not in a higher-profile activity.
"Those are things that a kid who doesn't play football is going to do, and I think we've done that over the past several years, expanding those things," he said. "Esports is another one. I just think it's something else to get a kid off the couch and come be part of something."
The school district has already gotten a head start on some of the logistics associated with increasing the number of activities, such as scheduling and coaching. Brooks couldn't offer a definitive cost for the programs. During this item on the agenda, however, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Ottumwa Education Association for middle school swimming, tennis and soccer coaches. Another MOU will come before the board for the other positions, McGrory said.
Board member David Weilbrenner was concerned about the lack of tennis facilities; the City of Ottumwa is still waiting to hear back from bids for at least eight tennis courts near Bridge View Center.
"We're really struggling with our tennis facilities right now," McGrory conceded. "That's a project that, once we get the bids back, could start fairly quickly. It's a three- or four-month project, a pretty simple project honestly. I think we could have those ready for spring for the activity and our high school kids as well."
