OTTUMWA — Wilson Elementary School Principal Jeff Hendred smiled at students and gave some high-fives as he made his way to the Evans Middle School auditorium to talk to seventh-graders about the importance of Black History Month.
He wasn’t alone in his discussion. He was joined by James King, sports anchor from KTVO, Indian Hills Student Life Director Jamarco Clark, Mirabele Elume and Geraldine Winston.
They talked about the history of racism, segregation in schools, African-American athletes, hair and other issues blacks face. Unlike Hendred, it was Winston’s first time speaking to students about Black History Month. She wasn’t nervous at all, but confident about sharing her perspective.
“I hope that you learn something from this and go forward and pass this on to all your brothers and sisters,” Winston said to the students. “The world is changing, and we need to change with it.”
Hendred agreed. “Our purpose today is to bring awareness to you and for you to be change-makers. You can do something about what happens in the world.”
“When we talk about being the change-maker, that starts with the fact that ‘I’m going to use that as a positive,’’’ Clark said.
Hendred first dove into the history of racism, including when Africans were forced to come to America as slaves. Racism, he said, still exists. “We don’t see as many signs saying ‘black only, white only,’ but we do see our actions and attitudes that are reflected. Actions are reflected by attitudes. Attitudes are affected by the belief system. It does happen where people of color are being shut out.”
King shared a similar perspective. “Racism may not be as out in the open as it was back in the day,” he said. “There are some things that maybe people don’t even know that what they’re doing or saying could be affecting someone else.”
Elume agreed. She also said racism doesn’t just have to be a “black vs white concept.” There can be racism against all races. She was glad desegregation came to light. Without it, she said she would not have been able to see students of different races sitting next to one another.
“I look at you all and I see beauty,” she said to the students. “I don’t see black, I don’t see white, I don’t see Hispanic, I see kids who are growing.”
King said he had to deal with a hair issue. One summer as a high schooler, he was applying for a job at a fast-food restaurant. He said the interviews went well, but then they asked him to cut his dreadlocks. He knew that wasn’t right. “To me that wasn’t something I was ready to do and I wasn’t ready to do just for a summer job,” he said. “I ended up cutting it the next summer, but it was on my own terms.”
When King asked how many of the students knew of Jackie Robinson, all the students raised their hands. Hendred stressed how important he and other African-Americans were as they broke barriers and gave equal opportunities to those of color. He then told students that an athlete like LeBron James is trying to redefine educational opportunities for black athletes, trying to change the misconception that athletes aren’t able to take advantage of their educational opportunities.
Hendred and the speakers ended the presentation with a quote from Martin Luther’s King’s “I have a dream” speech and speakers encouraged the students to always check their character.
“I would encourage you to watch what you are saying,” King said, “not even just from a racism standpoint, but hearing from one person to another.”
“You have character and can make it stronger each day. Believe in yourself. Character is right here,” Winston said pointing to her heart. “So don’t forget who you are, where you come from and look to the future. Make your future strong. Don’t look down on yourself or your friends.”