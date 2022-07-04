The Fairfield Art Association has announced the annual summer Art Camp for kids is now open for registration.
The camp will take place the week of Aug. 1-5 from 9-11:30 a.m. in the FAA studio at the FA&CC for those entering third through sixth grades.
The theme this year is "Art Exploration" and will be instructed by talented local artists with a variety of different art materials each day. On the final day the class will exhibit their art with a reception.
Registration forms are available at the FAA Studio Tuesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m., or email suzan1252@aol.com to be sent a form. Sign up quickly as the class is limited. All materials are provided in the class fee.
