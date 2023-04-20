The Fairfield Art Association will host the “Iowa Watercolor Society” traveling exhibit in the Main Gallery at the FA&CC, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the May 5 First Friday Art Walk from 6-8 p.m.
This exhibit features 30 artworks, including the nine top award winners: Richard Hanson (first place), Nash Cox (second place), Jean Weiner (third place), Jan Vander Linden (fourth place), Michael Broshar (fifth place), Janice Bell (sixth place) and honorable mentions Tracy Edens, Vicky Prosser and Stephen Gaul.
The Iowa Watercolor Society was organized in 1977 by a small group of enthusiastic watercolorists. IWS now celebrates well over 150 members and offers the opportunity for interested painters to network with artists statewide. Each fall, the IWS sponsors a juried exhibition with awards. The IWS accepts entries in water media on various substrates. From this exhibit, a traveling show is created and provides outreach around the state.
IWS has spring and fall three-day watercolor workshops taught by nationally and internationally recognized teachers. It also has a member show and Plein Air activities throughout the year.
The FAA Hallway Gallery will display works by member Karen Karns.
“Painting came as a total surprise. Right before the pandemic I was inspired to pick up a paintbrush and watercolors and experiment. I never had any formal training in art or painting so I felt like a child on a vast playground,” she says. “This experimenting led to painting almost every day for two years during the pandemic. I was drawn to watercolor because of its watery quality and the spontaneity that inspires. Watercolor can be hard to control, which, for me, encourages a type of surrender which can lead to unexpected and even thrilling effects.”
The FAA Sales Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and includes many new artworks by its members, including jewelry, pottery, painting in all media, printmaking, mixed media, gourds, glassware and more. The art of Mark Shafer is also on display and available to purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.