The Fairfield Art Association is inviting local and area artists to enter its 2023 Membership Art Exhibit, including artists working in all painting media, pottery, fiber, sculpture, jewelry, photographers and mixed media.
This the FAA's 57th year holding a Membership Exhibit, which will open to the public Jan. 6 in the Main Gallery at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. A special awards event will be held in February and recognize four top outstanding entries with cash. There will also be a "People's Choice Award.” The exhibit closes at the end of February.
Entries are due by Jan. 3 to the FAA Studio and can be delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m.
Specific requirements include: 2D art must fit in 24"x 24" space, be it one piece or four. Each 3D artist is allowed up to three pieces. All works must be original and a recent work, each labeled on the back with artist name, phone/email, title of work, media and price. Hanging art must be framed or sides finished and ready to hang with wires or saw-tooth hardware. Adult artists must be current FAA a member by the show opening and pay a $10 entry fee.
To receive an entry form, stop in the FAA studio or contact suzan1252@aol.com. Questions on membership can also be answered through this email. There are several membership categories. FAA is a 501c3 nonprofit.
Last year's Membership Exhibit Award winners were Ann Bosold, John Evans and Wendy Read.
