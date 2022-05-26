The Fairfield Art Association has announced the opening of the exhibit by Jenny Sammons on Friday, June 3 from 6-8 p.m.
Sammons is a Fairfield Art Association member, and her recent works will be on display in the Hallway Gallery in the FA&CC through July.
"My creative career started in jewelry design and I owned a small jewelry business for over 15 years in Washington, DC. In 2014 I attended Maharishi International University to study art which led to my working under skilled silversmith, Tommie Lane of Thimbles by TJ Lane for several years. I love to paint animals, nature and people and I’m always finding captivating subjects. I’m influenced by naive folk artists like Grandma Moses and Karla Gerard, and most meaningfully, I’m drawn to African motifs and patterns as a way of connecting with my ancestral roots. Since a young age I’ve always loved creating things with my hands and my love for pattern in design has carried over from my background in jewelry to my drawings and paintings,” Sammons says.