FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association has announced the opening of a Metal Sculpture exhibit by Steve Maxon on Friday, May 6 in the Main Gallery at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
An opening reception will be from 6-9 p.m. and accommodates the 1st Friday Gallery Hop Passport art raffle.
Maxon was born in 1947 and graduated from Mason City High School. He attended North Iowa Community College and the University of Iowa, majoring in anthropology. Maxon says he “likes making quirky stuff and strives to amuse himself and others.”
His bio reflects this same creativity: "He became enamored with his doodles and decided to chuck graduate school in anthropology and take up art, fancying he could become an illustrator. Maxon signed up for sculpture in a cast metal course with Julius Schmidt and became hooked on foundry work. He soon found himself with an MFA and new prospects for work, so he started his own backyard foundry to cast his own art as well as replica parts and sculpture for other artists.
Eventually the foundry moved to Kalona where Max-Cast is today cranking out some pretty impressive stuff. For several years he and his wife concentrated on making small pieces that could be sold at art fairs but eventually gave that up in favor of working on commissions, mainly statues of assorted historical figures. The Max-Cast Gallery is open at least five days a week and if you are nice, you can get a tour of the shop which is quite entertaining.”
This Main Gallery exhibit will feature 12 individual sculptures in brass, cast iron, bronze and polychrome aluminum. Three pieces are large floor standing works, two are wall hanging and seven are smaller pedestal art works with titles such as "Disappearance of Grandma,” "Tell Ya What" and "Toastal Trout.”
Max-Cast cast the three Fairfield sculptures by Chris Bennett commissioned by the Fairfield Art Association, "Leap frog,” "Lee Gobble" and "William Coop & Boy.” Most recently he replaced the stolen finger off of the piece in central park.