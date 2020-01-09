FAIRFIELD — The ability to create with different art media lives on in the Fairfield community, especially in the Fairfield Art Association (FAA).
The association will open its 54th annual membership exhibit Friday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. inside the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center. The exhibit will feature work from more than 40 artists, and 25 pieces will be selected to travel throughout Iowa for three years to different art galleries, museums and art institutions.
During the opening of the exhibit, attendees will be able to vote for their favorite artwork on display until Jan 24 and get the opportunity to win artist tickets to the FACC Artist Series theater production of their choice.
FAA Volunteer Director Suzan Kessel said artists from Southeast Iowa were challenged to use any permanent medium or mixed media on 16x16 canvases.
“There are no frames but side treatment by each artist individualizes their presentation. All works are for sale, but not immediately available if they are selected to travel the state,” Kessel said.
Art submitted includes works in oil, acrylic, collage, fabric quilting, photography, and mixed with a variety of subjects such as landscape, still life, animals, people, religious ideas and more in many styles from abstract to realism.
Kessel guaranteed attendees will have a night to remember.
“The traveling [portion] will be a first for the FAA’s 54th annual member exhibit” she said. “Judge and artist John Bybee, from Burlington, has been secured to juror the entire show after it is installed, and along with choosing the pieces for the traveling exhibit, will pick four top entries for cash awards.”
The traveling art pieces will be selected in January and announced in February during an FAA Awards event, with a critique of art work by Bybee. The Fairfield exhibit will close the end of February, with its first travel stop in Washington, Iowa at Art Domestique then on to the Muscatine Art Center.
NO RSVP is required. For more information contact Kessel at 641-919-2121 or email Suzan1252@aol.com