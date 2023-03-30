The Fairfield Art Association has announced an “Iowa Watercolor Society” exhibit in the Main Gallery at the FA&CC from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.
The opening reception will include a demonstration at 7 p.m. by Mark McWhorter, one of the artists represented in the show. This exhibit includes 30 artworks, including the nine top award winners: Richard Hanson, first place; Nash Co, second place; Jean Weiner, third place; Jan Vander Linden, fourth place; Michael Broshar, fifth place; Janice Bell, sixth place; and honorable mentions Tracy Edens, Vicky Prosser and Stephen Gaul.
The Iowa Watercolor Society was organized in 1977 by a small group of enthusiastic watercolorists. IWS now celebrates well over 150 members and offers the opportunity for interested painters to network with artists statewide. Each fall, the IWS sponsors a juried exhibition with awards. The IWS accepts entries in water media on various substrates. From this exhibit, a traveling show is created and provides outreach around the state.
IWS has spring and fall three-day watercolor workshops taught by nationally and internationally recognized teachers. It also has a member show and Plein Air activities throughout the year.
The evening’s demonstrator, McWhorter earned a bachelor’s and a master’s from Morehead State University in Kentucky. In 1980, he started teaching art at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa.
In 1984, McWhorter was asked to design the Indian Hills Art Gallery, and when completed, was appointed Indian Hills Art Gallery director and curator. In 2000, Mark was appointed lead professor of the IHCC Art Department. McWhorter retired in 2020 from his teaching position at Indian Hills in order to continue his work as an artist full time.
McWhorter works comfortably in several different media — mostly watercolor and acrylics. Ideas for his work are usually taken from the rural Iowa landscape or from travels in North and South Carolina and the Northern Rocky Mountains.
The FAA Hallway Gallery will display the works of its member Karen Karns.
“Painting came as a total surprise. Right before the pandemic I was inspired to pick up a paintbrush and watercolors and experiment,” Karns said. “I never had any formal training in art or painting so I felt like a child on a vast playground. This experiment led to painting almost every day for two years during the pandemic. I was drawn to watercolor because of its watery quality and the spontaneity that inspires. Watercolor can be hard to control, which, for me, encourages a type of surrender which can lead to unexpected and even thrilling effects.”
The FAA Sales Gallery will be open during the evening and will include many new artworks by its members, including jewelry, pottery, painting in all media, printmaking, mixed media, gourds, glassware and more. The art of Mark Shafer is also on display and available to purchase.
