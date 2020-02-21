FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Arts and Convention Center (FACC) will host a trivia night competition March 20.
Mendy McAdams, FACC development director, said the event will help with maintenance costs to keep the center going. Businesses, groups, nonprofits and southeast Iowans are encouraged to build teams of eight for trivia night.
FACC Board President Robert Wiegert said this is a special project for the center’s board of directors.
“We love what we are able to do for the community here at the center,” Wiegert said. “And we are grateful that we can serve the many businesses, groups, nonprofits and thousands of individuals who pass through the doors for our Artist Series, and the many, many other events, community causes and fundraising gatherings we host here. Together we have made the center an important asset to the community.”
Executive Director Rustin Lippincott agreed and said the trivia night is a huge benefit, especially since the center is funded by private donations, user fees, and fundraising activities to finance its extensive programing and event center schedules.
“We’re open nearly every day,” Lippincott said. “We are always in fundraising mode to keep the entire facility in tip-top shape for the best experience for our patrons.”
Attendees can purchase trivia night tables for eight players for $240 and receive special placards that identifies the name of the table sponsor. Individual tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
McAdams said if attendees show up on trivia night without a team to go to, she will assign them to people in need of team players.
Trivia night Master of Ceremonies Ken Malloy said there will be a range of categories and competition between tables will be encouraged.
“We’re definitely looking to spark a little friendly competition among teams,” he said. “We don’t want anyone to be able to study up on the exact categories.”
Additional silent auction items are sought for the evening. Contact McAdams to donate at 641-209-7095. All tickets can be purchased at the Convention Center box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and two hours before any show. To reserve, call the box office at 641-472-2787.