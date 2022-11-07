FAIRFIELD — On the night of Nov. 29, Fairfield Arts and Convention Center will
be transformed into a scene from World War I, The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music and peace.
This remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it, is coming to life on stage in “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.” The performance is a collaboration between The History Theatre of St. Paul, Minnesota, and the award-winning theater company Theater Latté Da of Minneapolis. It has been touring nationally since 2013 and has been met with widespread critical acclaim.
Zachary Stewart of Theatremania called it “hands down, the most emotionally moving Christmas show I’ve ever seen,” and BBC Music Magazine hails it as “one of the top live events for Christmas in North America.”
The show tells the story of the Christmas Truce of 1914 — a miraculous moment during World War I when soldiers on both sides laid down their weapons and celebrated together as brothers. Based on true accounts from letters and journals, the play features songs and poetry from the time period performed by a cast of 15 actors and singers.
“This is a unique opportunity to see and hear first-hand the story of one of history's most amazing moments,” says FACC Executive Director Lindsay Bauer. “It is a privilege to be able to present this show and give tribute to all who have served.”
In honor of the event, the center is offering half-price tickets to veterans and their spouses for this extraordinary holiday experience. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fairfieldacc.com or call 641-472-ARTS.
