FAIRFIELD — On Sept. 29, Fairfield Arts & Convention Center will be presenting “Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes,” a Hank Williams tribute performed by Jason Petty.
The show tells the story of Williams' life through his music, and features many of his classic hits, including "Your Cheatin' Heart," "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" and "Cold, Cold Heart." Williams was one of the most influential country music artists of all time, and his music continues to resonate with fans around the world.
Hailed as one of the most dynamic performers of Williams' music today, Petty has been performing “Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes” for over 15 years, and his passion for the music is evident in every performance. In addition to his stellar vocal abilities, Petty is also an accomplished musician, playing both guitar and harmonica. This rare combination of talents makes him one of the most entertaining and talented performers in the country music scene today.
Featuring Williams’ most iconic songs as well as personal stories and anecdotes about his life, “Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes” is a chance to celebrate Williams' life and music and to learn more about the man behind the legend. If you're a fan of country music, or just looking for a great night out, don't miss Jason Petty's “Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes.”
Tickets are on sale now at fairfieldacc.com or by calling the Box Office at 641-472-ARTS.
