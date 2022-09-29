The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidate’s Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, sponsored by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the event beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Due to redistricting, Jefferson County is now represented by two different house districts. House District 87 has incumbent Jeff Shipley being challenged by Mike Heaton. House District 88 has Helena Hayes and Lisa Ossian on the ballot. State Senate District 44 will finish up the evening with incumbent Adrian Dickey and opponent Rich Taylor.
Schedule:
5:30- 6:30 p.m. – Shipley and Heaton
6:30-7:30 p.m. – Hayes and Ossian
7:30-8:30 p.m. – Dickey and Taylor
This event is free and open to the public. Questions may be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@fairfieldiowa.com or calling 641-472-2111. Questions will be approved by the Chamber Board. This forum will not be a debate, but an opportunity for each candidate to show their position on key issues.
The Chamber is encouraging the public to attend the Jefferson County Farm Bureau’s County Supervisor Forum on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center beginning at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 641-472-2111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.