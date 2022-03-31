The Fairfield Art Association has announced four "Out Standing Art Works" in it's annual Membership Exhibit.
These were selected by Judge Mark McWhorter of Ottumwa. McWhorter is a retired art director of Indian Hills Community College after 40 years and is now a full time artist.
Carlene Dingman Atwater of Fort Madison had her oil painting "Denning Conservation Area" selected, with McWhorter commenting, “Piece is spontaneous and subtle, reminding him of French mid-19th century artist Camille Corot.”
John Evans of Richland had his soft pastel "Summer Morning Light" awarded for his masterful use of both color and contrast along with dynamic composition.
Hans Olson is an artist in Fairfield and his piece "Twilight Thunderhead" is all about atmosphere and color with wonderful contrast of lights and darks.
Wendy Read, another Fairfield artist, had her fiber art "Summer Storm" chosen for its rich colors, effective contrasts and effective design and incredible craftsmanship and details.
One art work was voted by the public to be "Favorite Art Piece," and Ann Bosold was the winner with her acrylic and spray paint abstract titled "xAdonia3.”