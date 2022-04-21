DES MOINES — The Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau was awarded Outstanding Promotional Material at the 2022 Iowa Tourism Conference on Wednesday.
The Iowa Tourism Office presented 26 awards recognizing excellence in the tourism industry at the ceremony. Awards, divided into metro and rural distinctions, were made in 13 categories. In addition, conference attendees voted for the People’s Choice Award; nominees were the second-highest scoring nominations.
“Iowa tourism realized a great recovery since last summer,” said Amy Zeiger, state tourism manager for the Iowa Tourism Office. “That’s in large part to the innovative work from our partners. We’re excited to celebrate their accomplishments and the industry’s momentum with these awards.”
The Iowa Tourism Office, part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, works closely with community partners, attractions and events, to promote the state’s beautifully vast scenery and unique history. Tourism in Iowa generated $1.5 billion in tax revenues in 2020, with more than $860 million supporting state and local governments, while employing a total of 60,218 people statewide.