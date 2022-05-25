The Fairfield Art Association's 13th annual summer art installation by artists will open to the public Friday, June 3.
The display is titled "WINDOWS - Through the Looking Glass" and will have up to 18 different art works in the garden nodes around the square and up Main Street to the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
Artists were asked to create an installation piece using windows and follow FAA guidelines.
"We have some new participants this year, along with several regulars. Mike Pech has worked on his entry while being a winter snow bird, returning to Fairfield just in time for installation. The photo sent of his stained glass piece with 3D sculpture added is titled 'Alice, where are you?' Pech's work is always amazing and this one adds a humorous twist. Artist Ann Bosold has used her new medium of spray paint & acrylics. Others are using wood panels, mixed media, reverse painting, and adding recycled items. Another using blue glass will be a mosaic with a blue skies theme."
The recent seventh grade "STEAM" Day participants have worked on several windows, with one each from Fairfield, Pekin, Maharishi and Van Buren schools. Melanie Carlson helped the youth come together for this art portion of the STEAM Day.
Other artists with window entries include Bruce Moore, Deb Moore, Elaine Duncan & Susie Rubis, Shelley Urban, Antony Jobbe, Chuck & Terri Drobny, Tim Blair & Kim Steel Blair, Alyse Kreiss, Sarah Phipps, Jenny Sammons, Tree Neal and Suzan Kessel.
This exhibit will remain on display throughout the summer, with a vote for your favorite in July and a silent auction of the art windows beginning in August. Proceeds will benefit the FAA and 50% to the artists.