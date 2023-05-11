GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has announced the award of approximately $77,000 in literacy grants to Iowa nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools, including the Fairfield Public Library.
The funds are part of the foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
The Fairfield Public Library received $2,500 from the foundation. The grants awarded to Iowa organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 5,700 individuals.
“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”
These grants aim to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the foundation’s literacy grant programs at dgliteracy.org.
