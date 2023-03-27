Sandy Moffett, author of “The Ghost of Craven Snugg: A Midwest Murder Mystery,” comes to Fairfield for a book signing and reading at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Fairfield Public Library, located at 104 W. Adams Avenue.
The event, sponsored by Kim Andersen of Walnut Neighbors, is held in memory of long-time Jefferson County resident Marjorie Van Winkle. The event is co-sponsored by Jefferson County Farmers & Neighbors, Inc.
Moffett’s novel is a humorous, satiric murder mystery and ghost story with a serious commentary on Iowa’s industrial livestock system. Portraits of three major meat corporation CEOs and the governor mysteriously vanish. The CEOs are found murdered, and a terrified governor pulls the state’s entire criminal investigation department to protect him. A small, understaffed sheriff’s office is left to solve the mystery with a single clue — an ancient pickup truck owned by the late Craven Snugs, a fierce opponent of industrial livestock facilities. Suspects include the three clueless CEO widows and two activists, one of whom is helping the sheriff solve the crime.
This is Moffett’s first book. The whodunit author is a professor emeritus at Grinnell College where he teaches acting, directing and American theater. Moffett writes short stories, songs, performs with the Too Many String Band and is a devoted conservationist.
The event honors the memory of Van Winkle, an advocate of traditional, independent farms, fearless opponent of CAFOs, member of Walnut Neighbors and a friend of JFAN.
“Marj loved the library and would have loved this book — it’s humor, character names, the reality for rural Iowans, and the hope in the end,” Andersen says.
Anderson is donating a copy of “The Ghost of Craven Snuggs” to the Fairfield Public Library in Van Winkle’s name.
