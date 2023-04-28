FAIRFIELD — Residents, teachers and other staff protested the leadership and direction of the Fairfield Community School District during a packed house at a school board meeting Monday at the Fairfield ACT Building.
During a public comment session of the meeting, a group of speakers spent about 20 minutes to explain what they viewed as a lack of leadership from superintendent Laurie Noll, who took an "indefinite" leave of absence for a family emergency that went into effect the day of the meeting.
According to those who spoke, the culture of the school district is "worrisome," while others believed the district needs to know why enrollment has trended downward overall for almost a decade. Others decried the inattentiveness of Noll and the school board to the needs of staff and students.
"This started two years ago with the death of a teacher, who asked for help from their administration and received nothing. Nohema Graber did not have to die. Those two boys [Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale] did not have to go to prison," retired teacher Lezlie Eland told the board. "No one is listening to the pulse of the school environment. Everyone's turning a deaf ear on the people who know what's going on within this district.
"Parents will move their children to schools that will listen and care. Veteran teachers are necessary for a school district to mentor younger teachers, and we're losing those veteran teachers."
Indeed, the school district has been in the limelight for almost two months. According to a KTVO report, 38 middle school staff took a "mental health day" on March 10, while high school students walked out of class over decisions the school district has made.
One of the more impactful decisions centered around the removal of middle school instructional coach Christina Freeman in February. Paul Miller, an attorney who has three children in the district, said during his comment period that Freeman "knowingly accepted compensation despite knowledge that her license had lapsed," according to a reprimand letter issued by the district.
"Does anyone really believe this was a deliberate or an intentional act as stated in the reprimand letter?" he asked the board.
Her license was reinstated eight days later, but she was placed on unpaid leave and her job has not been filled. She also was told not to reapply for the position for one year. Later, Miller continued, many staff called in sick, with the district calling it "an illegal strike."
"Ms. Freeman requested that she be heard by the board. Had she been terminated, she would've had the opportunity to appeal to the board. She was effectively muzzled and at the same time humiliated," Miller said.
Her current situation is an "involuntary position, and [she's] being asked to take other jobs she does not want and possibly displace other teachers," according to Miller. Her position hasn't been addressed in open session.
Miller then argued for more speaking time, when board vice president Tim Bower said to board president Christi Welsh, "Adjourn. We aren't going to put up with this crap."
Middle school counselor Molly Mosinski picked up where Miller left off. The middle school is rated as "high performing" by the Iowa Department of Education, the highest-rated of any of the school district's four buildings.
"A minor infraction with a simple fix has turned into this employee being removed from her role, 50-plus staff members not receiving services from an instructional coach as promised by the district, and 500 students not being supported and served," she said. "If they had taken time to build a relationship with any staff in our building and observed the impact of having an effectively utilized instructional coach can have on an education system ...
"I feel it'd be beneficial for the district to come up with a progressive discipline policy when it comes to employee infractions," Mosinski said. "There have been employees in the past with a minor infraction who had a slap on the wrist and went back to teaching. Another was in trouble with the law for something illegal and was given no consequence. What kind of example is that setting for our students? Where have our morals gone?"
On a larger scale, some have called for Noll's outright removal, though Eland recommended a vote of "no confidence." An online petition has circulated with more than 800 signatures, and signs are in yards in the community reading, "Time to go. We deserve better. #ONEFAIRFIELD."
Similarly, Fairfield parent Brittney Tiller circulated an anonymous survey to the community, teachers and associates, and received 81 responses.
"Eighty-nine percent of the teachers and associates in our school district said we've moved in a negative direction the last 10 years," Tiller said. "Sixty-eight percent of teachers and associates said they were afraid to speak out because of the fear of retaliation from the superintendent.
"The teachers that took this survey are under your purview," Tiller said. "It's our responsibility as a community, but also yours as a school board, to listen to what they're saying."
There's also been an exodus of students and staff; since the first board meeting in January, the board has approved a net loss of 15 students to open enrollment out of the district, some this year, some starting with the 2023-24 school year.
"In this leadership's tenure, we've had a $1.03 million swing for the worse [in funding per student the school receives]," said Dane Kool, a Fairfield assistant football coach who started the petition. "Teachers and community members that are in opposition of this district's leadership strongly believe the superintendent's contract should be terminated.
"Use the funds from the management account to buy her out, find an interim superintendent and start making steps in a positive direction. But we also need a formal exit interview process to see why families are leaving. What's so appealing at Pekin or Cardinal that's unappealing about Fairfield?"
Kristen McCready, a fifth-grade teacher in the district, simply wondered what the school district's goals are and if it can live up to them.
"My grandparents graduated from Fairfield schools, my mom did and all my siblings and I graduated from Fairfield," she said. "What are we doing to keep the students and staff here? Do we have a plan in place to achieve the school board's goals? How can we do a better job celebrating student success?
"A goal without a plan is just a wish."
Last year, Noll was one of three finalists for the superintendent position in the Burlington Community School District, where she had worked prior to her arrival in Fairfield in 2014.
