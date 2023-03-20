FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Iowa Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Fairfield) has announced Fairfield Restaurant Week from March 27 to April 1. The event will showcase 17 unique eateries, making Fairfield a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts from across the region.
"Fairfield has emerged as a hidden gem for foodies, and our Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to showcase the diverse and delicious dining options available here,” said Terry Baker, executive director of Visit Fairfield CVB. “We are worth the drive, and we encourage everyone to come and experience the culinary delights that Fairfield has to offer."
Each participating restaurant will offer their own unique menu during the week, providing visitors with a chance to sample the best of Fairfield's culinary scene. From authentic pho at Asian Pho Bistro to Ethiopian dishes at Addis Ethiopian Cuisine, Turkish and American cuisine at the Hungry Camel, and locally sourced charcuterie and wine tastings at SOMM Wines, each venue will be offering their best. Diners are encouraged to look for specials and giveaways at the various establishments.
"This is my first Restaurant Week experience, and I am excited to introduce newcomers to my cuisine,” said Geena Xayavong, chef and owner of Asian Pho Bistro. “I learned to cook traditional pho from my mother, and I am proud to share my family's recipe with the community."
In addition to the fantastic food, Fairfield's Comfort Food Trail will also be launched during the event. This digital passport experience allows customers to register for a $250 gift card to the participating restaurant of their choice. Passport users can also earn points towards prizes such as t-shirts and pint glasses.
Fairfield Restaurant Week promises to be an exciting and unforgettable event for food lovers. For a listing of all the restaurants participating and to learn more, visit visitfairfieldiowa.com
