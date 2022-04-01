Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.