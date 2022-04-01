FAIRFIELD — “Earth Day for Everyone,” a free community-wide extravaganza celebrating how the Jefferson County community is acting boldly with broad innovation and equitable investments for the county and planet, will take place in April.
The extravaganza will be held Saturday, April 23 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, located at 2606 W. Burlington Ave in Fairfield. Community service volunteer activities will be held around Fairfield from 9-11 a.m., and the celebratory Earth Day event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Organizations and individuals from all corners of the Jefferson County community – and beyond – are coming together to make this an exciting and memorable Earth Day festival.
Interactive learning sessions for children and adults alike, innovative speakers, tours, booths, volunteer opportunities, international food vendors and music are planned throughout the day. Over 150 tree saplings will be given away, donated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Fairfield Arbor Committee.
The Southeast Iowa Sierra Club, University of Iowa School of Social Work, Sustainable Living Coalition (SLC) and Jefferson County Farmers & Neighbors, Inc. are organizing the event.
“Earth Day for Everyone” begins the day with several community service volunteer opportunities between 9-1 a.m., including litter cleanup and debris inventory run by Rotary Club InterAct volunteers; tree maintenance and mulching led by Maharishi University of Management’s (MIU) Tom Brooks; and Community Orchard pruning and maintenance organized by arborist Austin Troutt. In addition, Troy Van Beek of Ideal Energy will conduct a solar installation tour. To participate in any of these activities, sign up at SEIowaSierraClub@gmail.com.
At noon, Fairfield Mayor Connie Boyer kicks off festivities with the city’s commitment to building a resilient community followed by brief announcements of plans for a new Fairfield Sustainability Coordinator and the selection of Fairfield as the pilot site for the new statewide Resilient Iowa Communities project. Fairfield’s new Home Garden Initiative, innovative management for city and county wildlands and MIU’s sustainability commitment for the next century will be introduced.
Beginning at 1 p.m., speakers will give short talks on an array of earth-friendly topics throughout the afternoon. Renowned agricultural economist John Ikerd will share his vision of a food utility, and Jefferson County Supervisor and farmer Dee Sandquist will speak about raising hogs for Niman Ranch. The Fairfield Food Collective is the focus of Breadtopia’s Eric Rusch and Galen Saturley followed by a presentation on regenerative agriculture by Radiance Dairy co-owner Francis Thicke. Tiffany Raines from Abundant Biology and SLC’s Bob Ferguson conclude with a talk on the Fairfield Garden Initiative.
Numerous learning activities for children and adults will take place throughout the day between 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. These include a bio-nutrient model demonstrated by Faith Reeves of Sky Gardens, children’s learning sessions led by Fairfield Public Librarian Alecs Micunas and Zero Waste offered by the Southeast Iowa Sierra Club. More learning and creative activities will be organized by 4-H Clubs from surrounding counties, Iowa Wesleyan College, Jefferson County Farm Bureau, Maharishi School of the Age of Enlightenment, University of Iowa School of Social Work and Indian Hills Environmental Science Club.
The day wouldn’t be complete without live music from Steve McLain and the Fairtown Ramblers and a variety of international food offerings will be for sale by local vendors.
Many informational booths will be set up including the following co-sponsors: University of Iowa School of Social Work, Southeast Iowa Sierra Club, Sustainable Living Coalition, Jefferson County Farmers & Neighbors, Inc., Sustainable Iowa Land Trust, Hazel & Gray, TerraCycle, MIU Sustainability Program, Fairfield Public Library, Radiance Dairy, Breadtopia and Ideal Energy. Sweet Green and Waste Management will also be contributing to the event’s success.
The international Earth Day 2022 focuses on accelerating solutions to combat our greatest threat, climate change, and to encourage everyone – governments, citizens and businesses – to create and participate in solutions that will ensure a livable future for all. For more information visit the “Earth Day for Everyone” Facebook event page.