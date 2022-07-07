The Fairfield Treasure Hunt Weekend will be held on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.
Follow the treasure map and visit participating stores, restaurants and garage sale vendors for sales and treasure finds.
Find the pirate’s missing garb in participating businesses and post a selfie with it; Don't forget to include the hashtag. Post pictures and selfies on social media for the #fairfieldtreasurehuntweekend, for your chance to win Chamber Bucks. Whether it’s for best selfie or most selfies — there will be many ways to win.
Hours will vary by individual participating location but may range between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Hours for locations will be listed on the treasure map.
Interested in being a participating store, restaurant or garage sale vendor? Visit the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at fairfieldiowa.com, contact the chamber at 641-472-2111 or send an email to info@fairfieliIowa.com.
