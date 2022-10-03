OTTUMWA — Motorists are advised that annual fall maintenance on the Market Street Bridge and Jefferson St. Bridge will begin this week.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Jefferson St. Bridge will be closing at 9 a.m. and will be re-opened by 3 p.m., weather permitting. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Market Street Bridge will be temporarily closing at 9 a.m. and will be re-opened by 3 p.m. that day, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during this closure.
