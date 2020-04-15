OTTUMWA — Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon is encouraging voters to check their mail this week and next for absentee ballot request forms for the upcoming June 2 primary.
Spurgeon said voting by mail is the safest option due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am respectfully asking our voters to vote absentee by mail for the June primary election,” she said. “We are making this push for the safety of our voters and polling location workers.”
Once voters receive their absentee ballot request forms in the mail, they are encouraged to fill it out and mail it as soon as possible to the courthouse.
There are also major changes coming for Election Day.
“Everything’s going to be the same,” Spuregon said. “We still have the ballots, just fewer polling places to keep the spread of everything at a minimum level. I just want to emphasize that we won’t have 22 polling places like we’ll normally do.”
Precincts one to three will be at Great Prairie AEA, precincts four and five will be at the American Legion. Precincts six to 10 and Center Township will be at Bridge View Center. Keokuk Township and Green Township will both be at Hickory Grove Church. Dahlonega, Competine and Highland Township will be at Indian Hills Community College inside the advanced technology center at 525 Grandview Ave.
Adams Township, Blakesburg City and Polk Township will gather at Blakesburg City Hall. Agency Township, Agency City and Pleasant Township will meet at the Agency Community Center. Richland Township, Kirkville City, Cass Township, Chillicothe, Columbia Township and Eddyville City will meet at the Eddyville Library. Washington Township and Eldon City will meet at the Eldon Library Hall.
Primary elections are still for members of the Republican and Democratic parties. “No-party voters who choose to request a party’s ballot will have their voter registration officially changed to that political party,” Spurgeon explained.
At this time Spurgeon is thinking of ways in which other CDC guidelines can be stressed during polling.
“I don’t think there’s any way we can control not having 10 people in at once unless you have someone sitting at the door,” she said. “You have five people in there for workers and only have five booths. Unless the workers like Great Prairie say, ‘Don’t come until you know there’s more than 10 people.’ Monitoring will be stressed. I mean that’s the only thing you can do.”
“With this being a polling place, there’s never really five people in there voting so you would have the 10 people,” Spurgeon added. “With Precinct three there might be people lined up down the hallway. I suppose we would have to put marks on the hallway to say ‘stay at least 6 feet apart.’ I don’t know any other way we could do it unless you have somebody standing at the door having people wait until somebody goes out.”
For more information about the June 2 primary, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or wapellocountyelections.org.