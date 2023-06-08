DES MOINES — Fairfield High School was one of 19 schools statewide to receive the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, which rewards schools that register at least 90% of eligible students to vote.
The Iowa Secretary of State's Office announced the winners Thursday, with Fairfield one of six schools to receive the award for the first time. Ballard High School, Isaac Newton Christian Academy in Cedar Rapids, Lone Tree High School, Norwalk High School and Rivermont Collegiate all received the award for the fourth time.
Secretary of State Paul Pate created the award in 2019 to encourage voter registration in high school. Catt was an Iowa native instrumental in passing the 19th Amendment, which allowed women the right to vote.
"It's great to see so many young people stepping up and taking the first step in the voting process by getting registered," Pate said in a press release. "Thank you to the teachers and administrators at these 17 schools by engaging the students in civics. I tell young people all the time, the best way to make your voice heard is by voting, and to do that, you need to get registered."
In addition to the 19 schools, nine other high schools registered more than 70% of eligible students, and 10 more registered more than half their eligible students.
