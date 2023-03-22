District Associate Judge William Owens has submitted his letter of retirement, effective April 13, 2023, and is seeking to fill his vacancy for the 8th Judicial District.
The application deadline closed at 4 p.m. on March 16. The following six candidates have submitted their applications: Debra A. George, Patricia J. Lipski, Richelle M. Mahaffey, Kevin S. Maughan, Terri A. Menninga and Ellen R. Ramsey-Kacena.
Interviews will be conducted on March 23 at the Keokuk County Courthouse, located at 101 South Main in Sigourney. The interviews will be open for public observation and listening. The public shall not be allowed to ask questions or make comments. Applicant submissions and materials will be open to the public.
Prior to March 23, the public will be permitted to submit comments or recommendations regarding the qualifications of an applicant by email to cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov. The Commission will submit the names of two nominees to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will then appoint one within 30 days.
