OTTUMWA — Five candidates produced enough signatures to run for two seats on the Ottumwa City Council as the deadline to file nomination papers passed Thursday.
The quintet features just one person with council experience — Keith Caviness, who served two terms from 2002-06 and again from 2008-12.
Candidates have until Tuesday to drop out of the race to replace outgoing council members Marc Roe and Russ Hull, who both chose not to run for re-election. With five entrants, there will be a primary election Oct. 10, but candidates have until Tuesday to withdraw.
During a handful of council meetings over the last couple years, Caviness was an outspoken critic of some of the ways the city has handled its finances, particularly the city's decision to implement franchise fees on residents and business inside city limits in an effort to provide more revenue to the city.
Early last year, Caviness also was in favor of not changing the city's dangerous animals ordinance, which has kept pit bulls in a dangerous animal category while making other modifications placing more of burden on pet owners.
Caviness turned in 81 signatures for his candidacy.
The four other candidates for the council seats are Cyan Bossou, Joe Damerval, Bill Hoffman Jr. and Marcia McDaniel.
Bossou is an English Language Arts (ELA) teacher at Ottumwa High School, and is on the board of directors for American Gothic Performing Arts. She garnered 85 signatures for her candidacy, the second-most of any candidate.
Joe Damerval, the owner of Mad Ave. Quik Shop, garnered 175 signatures, more than double any other candidate. Damerval approached the council a few months ago during the city's debate over the usage of ATVs and UTVs, and believed they should be allowed inside city limits.
Hoffman Jr. is a safety and security officer at Indian Hills Community College, and secured 71 signatures.
McDaniel was on the frontlines leading the Coalition to End Ottumwa's Pit Bull ban and was controversial in threatening council members during the process. She garnered 67 signatures.
To qualify for the ballot, candidates needed a minimum of 58 signatures of eligible voters. Both seats will be four-year terms.
