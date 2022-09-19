PELLA — Seasonal influenza vaccination appointments can be made at Pella Regional medical clinics located in Bussey, Knoxville, Ottumwa, Pella, Prairie City and Sully starting Oct. 4.
Pella Regional Health Center Pharmacies located in Pella and Prairie City will also offer walk in and scheduled flu vaccinations.
Flu vaccines will be available at Pella Regional Medical Clinic in Pella by appointment only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. until Nov. 12. Walk-in flu vaccines will also be available on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Schedule an appointment during normal business hours at medical clinics located in Bussey, Knoxville, Ottumwa, Prairie City and Sully.
Call 641-621-2200 to schedule an influenza vaccination clinic appointment. You can also ask your provider to receive a flu vaccination during any scheduled clinic appointment.
Flu vaccines are now available during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at Pella Regional Health Center Pharmacy on the Square in Pella. Flu vaccines are also available during the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Pella Regional Health Center Pharmacy in Prairie City.
Simply walk in or call 641-628-1612 to schedule at Pella Regional’s Pharmacy on the Square in Pella, or call 515-994-2618 to schedule at Pella Regional’s Pharmacy in Prairie City.
