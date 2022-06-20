Fly Van Buren was held the morning of Saturday, June 18 at the Keosauqua, Iowa Municipal Airport (6K9). Over 40 planes flew into the Villages of Van Buren on an idyllic sunny morning.
“It was the perfect weather for this event which had planes arriving early with pilots and the community showing up to enjoy a delicious breakfast and admire the planes. Everyone appeared to be having a great time and that’s what we love to see!” said Emily Shipley, executive director for the Villages of Van Buren.
The Keosauqua Lions Club all-you-can-eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast served and sold over 240 breakfasts. Dar Chapman displayed his impressive collection of radio control airplanes in the hangar. Indian Hills Community College Aviation Department flew in and spoke with visitors as well as provided information about pursuing an exciting career in aviation. The Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter and flight crew were on site offering an up-close look at the air ambulance.
All children under 12 were provided two coupons: one for a free small ice cream cone from Misty’s Malt Shop and one for a free small Gatorade from Boyd’s Grocery, both located in Keosauqua. The kids were invited to decorate their own airplane sugar cookies. The end of the event was the annual door prize drawings for two airplane rides. The winners, drawn by 2021 winner Isabell Blakely, were Harrison Mahon from Keosauqua and Emmett Mahon from Keosauqua.
